McCormick announces increase in quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

The board of directors of Hunt Valley-based spice maker McCormick & Company, Inc. Friday declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.68 per share on its common stocks, which will be paid on a split-adjusted basis of $0.34 per share to reflect the 2-for-1 stock split that is effective Dec. 1. The dividend is payable Jan. 11, 2021, to shareholders of record Dec. ...

