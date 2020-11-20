Quantcast

Mayor vetoes bills giving hospitality workers job protection

By: Associated Press November 20, 2020

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s mayor has vetoed two bills that would have required hospitality businesses to rehire laid-off workers in the city once they reopen and hotels to retain staff if their owners change. The Baltimore City Council approved both bills by wide margins amid pushback from the hotel industry, but Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young called ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo