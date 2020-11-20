Quantcast

Md. Women’s Heritage Center moving to Marian House

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

Marian House has agreed to lease the 1,000-square-foot storefront space of the Women’s Industrial Exchange Building at 333 North Charles St. to the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC). The MWHC was established to preserve the past, understand the present and shape the future by recognizing, respecting and transmitting the experiences and contributions of Maryland women of ...

