By: Jobs November 20, 2020

PARALEGAL

The Towson office of Pessin Katz Law, P.A., is seeking a Paralegal with minimum of three years’ experience in real estate and/or business law.  Responsibilities include drafting contracts, due diligence and preparing for closings.   Candidates should have experience in drafting/preparing leases, researching land records, preparing/assembling documents for corporate formations and preparing/drafting operating agreements or by-laws. Attention to detail, strong organizational and communication skills, and the ability/desire to work in a fast-paced environment are essential. Bachelor’s Degree/certificate in paralegal studies or experience equivalent required. PK Law offers a team-oriented environment, competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.

Please send your resume in confidence to: careers@pklaw.com.

