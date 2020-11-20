Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. BRADLEY MITCHELL

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Right to speedy trial -- Hicks rule This case is a State appeal from the dismissal of the indictments in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City based upon an alleged violation of Maryland Code of Criminal Procedure § 6-1031 and Maryland Rule 4-271, commonly known together as the Hicks rule. The State presents ...

