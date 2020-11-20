Quantcast

T. Rowe Price to establish new US entity to sustain clients’ investment performance

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

Baltimore-based money manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc. announced Friday it will establish T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. (TRPIM), as a separate U.S.-based SEC-registered investment adviser. TRPIM will have its own investment platform and veteran leadership, with more than 100 associates, including at least 85 investment professionals. The firm intends to move the US Capital ...

