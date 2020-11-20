Quantcast

THB Bagelry & Deli opens Columbia location

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

THB Bagelry + Deli, formerly Towson Hot Bagels, officially opened its new Columbia location Thursday with an outdoor, socially-distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony, the company’s fifth location in Maryland. The new location in the Columbia Crossing Shopping Center at 6250 Columbia Crossing Circle and THB’s largest eatery, has seating for up to 74 customers. THB also presented a ceremonial ...

