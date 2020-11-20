Quantcast

Md. man part of pair convicted in pharmacy fire bomb plot to be sentenced

By: Associated Press November 20, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Nebraska pharmacist and a Maryland drug dealer could each face a decade or more in prison when they are sentenced for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market. William Burgamy, of Hanover, Maryland, and Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska, each pleaded ...

