Aaron Carroll | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. has named Aaron Carroll as a leasing representative.

Carroll spent the past two years working as an associate in the Columbia office of commercial real estate brokerage firm NAI KLNB.

In preparation for his new role with St. John Properties, Carroll will initially complete a two-year in-house training program to learn the intricacies of property management and the tenant improvement function from a landlord perspective. Upon conclusion, his primary duties will entail canvasing the southern Maryland market for prospective clients to lease space within the company’s portfolio of commercial office assets.

Carroll will also generate leads for new business opportunities, form new and strengthen existing relationships with commercial real estate brokerage professionals and assist with new lease and lease renewal negotiations.

