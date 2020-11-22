Chrys Egan | Salisbury University

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2020

egan-chrys-salisbury-universityDr. Chrys Egan, a professor of communication at Salisbury University, was promoted to associate dean of the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at the university.

Egan oversees the complex Interdisciplinary Studies program and The Washington Center experience, plus supports 12 academic departments, cultural events, civic engagement and community outreach.

She received the Maryland Top 100 Woman Award (2018), the Maryland Board of Regent’s Award for Mentoring (2018) and looks forward to joining Leadership Maryland.

