Hitaf Saab | Dembo Jones

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2020

dembo-jones-150Hitaf Saab has joined the accounting firm Dembo Jones in its North Bethesda office as an associate in the Audit & Accounting department.

Previously, Saab was an accountant at University of Maryland Global Campus.

She received A Bachelor of Science in accounting from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in accounting and information systems at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

