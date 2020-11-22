Wendy Krouse | Howard Bank

Wendy Krouse, vice president, commercial banker in Howard County for Howard Bank, was appointed to the board of directors for the Community Foundation of Howard County.

The Community Foundation of Howard County is a pillar of Howard County’s non-profit sector. It not only provides grants and scholarships for education and the arts, but also provides critical support for Howard County’s most vulnerable community members. Importantly, the Community Foundation also promotes other nonprofit organizations by helping donors learn more about local organizations addressing issues about which they are passionate or in which they are interested.

