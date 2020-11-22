Quantcast

Wendy Krouse | Howard Bank

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2020

krouse-wendy-howard-bankWendy Krouse, vice president, commercial banker in Howard County for Howard Bank, was appointed to the board of directors for the Community Foundation of Howard County.

The Community Foundation of Howard County is a pillar of Howard County’s non-profit sector. It not only provides grants and scholarships for education and the arts, but also provides critical support for Howard County’s most vulnerable community members. Importantly, the Community Foundation also promotes other nonprofit organizations by helping donors learn more about local organizations addressing issues about which they are passionate or in which they are interested.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo