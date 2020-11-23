Quantcast

DeWolfe seeks suspension of misdemeanor proceedings

Public defender cites risk of COVID-19 spread

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 23, 2020

Chief Maryland Public Defender Paul B. DeWolfe called on the state’s top jurist Monday to suspend misdemeanor trial proceedings in district court for all non-incarcerated defendants, except those alleging domestic violence, due to the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 in the tight confines of a courtroom. “District court dockets are superspreader events,” DeWolfe wrote in a ...

