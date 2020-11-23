Francis Grice | McDaniel College

McDaniel College announces Francis Grice, associate professor of political science and international studies, as the director of the college’s new National Security Program.

The National Security Program pairs with any program of study and provides McDaniel students with robust knowledge, skills, and experience in national security as well as the ability to specialize in an area of interest, such as interstate conflict, intra-state political violence, cybersecurity, ethics and human rights.

Grice has coordinated with other McDaniel political science faculty, as well as faculty in computer science, history, philosophy, sociology, among others, with interests in this field to offer the 34-credit program.

Before coming to McDaniel in 2014, Grice taught for three years at the United Kingdom’s Joint Services Command and Staff College in his native Great Britain. His research focuses on security studies and international relations.

