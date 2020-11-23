ADVERTISEMENT

IN-HOUSE ATTORNEY

The Legal Services Department of the Local Government Insurance Trust (LGIT) is looking for an in-house attorney to join its dynamic team of litigators. The successful candidate must have at least five (5) years of litigation experience, including first-chair jury trial practice. The selected attorney will represent Maryland local governments, their officials, officers, and employees in state and federal litigation, with a focus on police and corrections cases, and employment discrimination. Must be admitted to and in good standing with the bars of the Court of Appeals of Maryland and the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, as well as eligible for admission to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. EOE. Interested candidates should send a resume and recent writing sample not to exceed fifteen pages to jobs@lgit.org by December 7, 2020.

