Michael D. McIntyre and Irene Alisa Stesch | ACNB Bank

ACNB Bank has promoted and named Michael D. McIntyre and Irene Alisa Stesch to the position of community banking manager.

McIntyre will work out of the company’s Walkersville Office of FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, and Stesch will work out of the Aspen Ridge Office of FCB Bank.

In the role of community banking manager, McIntyre will be responsible for welcoming customers to his office, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff. He most recently served as a floating community banking specialist for FCB Bank’s five offices in Frederick County.

McIntyre earned an Associate of Arts in general studies from Frederick Community College in Frederick and an Associate of Science in cybersecurity from Hagerstown Community College in Hagerstown. He and his wife, Hannah, reside in Woodsboro.

In the role of Community Banking Manager, Stesch is responsible for welcoming customers to the office, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff.

Stesch has 28 years of experience in banking and financial services. She joined ACNB Bank in 2018 as a community banking specialist at the College Square Office of NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in Westminster. Stesch has lived in Westminster for 24 years and is a member of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Westminster.

