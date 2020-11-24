FEATURED MOVER | Jennifer Eyre, Harford Financial Group

Jennifer Eyre, a registered assistant at Harford Financial Group, was selected to join Cambridge Investment Research’s national Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council.

Eyre is a registered representative of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a broker-dealer member FINRA/SIPC. Cambridge and Harford Financial Group are not affiliated.

Founded this year, the Diversity & Inclusion Council is comprised of financial professionals and licensed administrative staff from across the country who will collaborate with Cambridge to develop strategies regarding diversity and inclusion.

Eyre will serve a three-year rolling term. The council will begin its work by meeting monthly and then quarterly, with web-based conference calls and a yearly face-to-face meeting, most likely at a Cambridge event. There will also be opportunities for council members to lead and participate in diversity- and inclusion-focused communities and working groups on a particular initiative or topic.

Fifteen people were chosen from numerous applicants across the country to serve on the council.

ABOUT JENNIFER EYRE

Resides in:

Harford County

Education:

Bachelor’s in Business Administration, University of Maryland University College

How did you get involved with the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council?

I’ve always considered the need for diversity and inclusion critical in all aspects of my life. I’m a firm believer that the more diverse and inclusive a culture is (whether it be a town, an office, a school), the more everyone can learn and grow from one another. When I started with Harford Financial Group, my boss, Adam Freeland recognized this dedication to diversity and inclusion within me, and we have had some really great conversations through the years. When he learned that our broker-dealer, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., was seeking applicants for their Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council, he instantly brought it to my attention and encouraged me to apply. His support in this venture gave me the courage to step out of my comfort zone, film an application video and submit it for consideration.

If you had not chosen financial services as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I have always wanted to be a professional children’s writer, and I pursue this in between my work and family obligations. I spend my time off often traveling to California and New York to attend children’s writers’ conferences. My Harford Financial Group colleagues have been incredibly supportive.

Favorite vacation:

Some of my best family vacation memories are the ones I spend at Lewes Beach, Delaware, with my husband, daughter and friends. Everything melts away there. It’s one of the few times a year where I slow down and just enjoy the quieter moments.

When I want to relax, I …:

Read or build Legos with my daughter.

Favorite band:

The Beatles

Favorite quotation:

“And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

