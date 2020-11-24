Quantcast

GREGORY MICHAEL BOWYER, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Video recording After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Gregory Bowyer, Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder. He raises five issues on appeal which we have rephrased ... Read the opinion

