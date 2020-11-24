Quantcast

MKOS PROPERTIES, LLC v. BRADLEY W. JOHNSON & NANCY L. JOHNSON

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020

Real property -- Riparian landowners -- Use of beach This appeal raises issues regarding the demarcation of the boundary between the foreshore and adjacent fast land, which border navigable waters, and the circumstances by which the public can obtain an easement to access the shoreline of navigable waters. Read the opinion

