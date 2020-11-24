Quantcast

RONALD BRIAN COMER, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution A jury in the Circuit Court for Harford County convicted appellant, Ronald Brian Comer, Jr., of two counts of second-degree assault, but acquitted him of more serious murder, conspiracy, and handgun charges. After receiving a twenty-year prison sentence, Comer filed a timely notice of appeal, but his trial attorney ...

