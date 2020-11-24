Quantcast

SHAWN MALLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Conspiracy to commit home invasion Appellant Shawn Malley was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree assault, and carrying a weapon openly with intent to injure. He presents six questions for our review ... Read the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo