Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. THOMAS TAYLOR

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Burden of proof In 2008, Thomas Taylor, appellee, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of crimes related to a shooting outside a convenience store. Nine years later, in 2019, the circuit court granted appellee’s motion for post-conviction relief and awarded him ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo