THEODORE EMANUEL LOGAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury selection -- Batson challenge At the conclusion of his three-day trial, a jury in the Circuit Court for Calvert County found appellant, Theodore Logan, guilty of robbery, theft, and reckless endangerment. The court sentenced appellant to fifteen years’ imprisonment, suspending all but eight years. Appellant timely appealed and presents the following two questions ...

