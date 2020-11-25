Quantcast

Baltimore’s claim against Big Oil should be in U.S. court, businesses say

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 25, 2020

Baltimore’s climate change lawsuit against Big Oil should be heard in federal rather than state court, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the U.S. Supreme Court this week in expressing support for the fossil fuel companies’ appeal. In papers filed with the justices, the chamber said a lower court applied too strict a standard for federal ...

