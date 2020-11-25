Quantcast

Howard County reaches new 90-day PPE supply goal

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday the county has met its recent goal to stockpile a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) ahead of the winter months. The stockpile includes masks, gloves, face shields, eye protection, gowns, booties, sanitizer, and disinfectant. The 90-day supply is based on projected needs from each county department and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo