Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Nov. 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Prosecution’s failure to disclose: Where defendant sought to vacate past guilty pleas on the grounds that he was not provided with evidence of the State’s witnesses’ prior misconduct before his plea hearing, circuit court properly denied petition for writ of error coram nobis because the State is under no constitutional ...

