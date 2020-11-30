Quantcast

Baltimore County schools still closed following cyber attack

By: Associated Press November 30, 2020

School continues to be out for more than 100,000 students in Baltimore County following a ransomware attack on the district's network. The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said he has no timeline for when school will resume. School officials say an investigation into the attack is ongoing. They are working with state and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo