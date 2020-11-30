Candace Jackson-Akiwumi | Zuckerman Spaeder

Candace Jackson-Akiwumi has joined the Washington office of Zuckerman Spaeder LLP as a partner.

Jackson-Akiwumi has practiced law in the public and private sectors for 15 years, most recently serving as a federal public defender with the Federal Defender Program Inc. in Chicago.

During her 10 years as a federal public defender, Jackson-Akiwumi represented more than 400 clients accused of federal crimes, tried multiple federal jury trials, and argued a half dozen cases in the U.S. Court of Appeals. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Prior to her tenure as a defender, Jackson-Akiwumi worked in the Chicago office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she litigated complex civil cases related to contracts, tax, privacy, securities, and patent infringement. Throughout her career, Jackson-Akiwumi has served the community through pro bono work and service with the Federal Bar Association, the Black Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater Chicago, and other organizations.

Earlier in her career, Jackson-Akiwumi served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Roger Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and Judge David Coar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She received her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School, where she was a senior editor and served on the Admissions Committee of the Yale Law Journal and served on the executive board for Yale Law Women. She received her bachelor’s degree, with honors, from Princeton University.

