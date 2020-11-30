Quantcast

Columbia named ‘Safest City in America’ for third year in a row

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2020

Columbia was recognized as the “Safest City in America” Monday by WalletHub for the third year in a row. WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across three criteria, home & community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety. Throughout the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo