Court of Special Appeals vacancy attracts 3 judges, 7 attorneys

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 30, 2020

Three judges and seven attorneys have applied for the Maryland Court of Special Appeals seat left vacant this year when Judge Timothy E. Meredith stepped down from the state’s second-highest court. The judges who have applied are Laura S. Ripken and Cathleen M. Vitale, both of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, and Claudia A. Barber, ...

