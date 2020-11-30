Quantcast

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to leave telecom agency Jan. 20

By: Associated Press By Tali Arbel November 30, 2020

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, says he is leaving the telecommunications regulator on Inauguration Day. President-elect Joe Biden will choose a new Democratic head for the agency. A new administration typically picks a new chairman. Pai has presided over a contentious FCC over the last four years. He undid net neutrality rules that barred ...

