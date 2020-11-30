Quantcast

Fed Chair Powell says pace of economic improvement has moderated

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger November 30, 2020

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that the pace of improvement in the economy has moderated in recent months with future prospects remaining "extraordinarily uncertain." In remarks released by the Fed on Monday, Powell said that the increase in new COVID-19 cases both in the United States and abroad was "concerning and could prove ...

