Quantcast

Latest PPP guidance offers challenges

By: Commentary: Kyle Harris November 30, 2020

The latest news indicates additional headwinds for small business owners related to tax deductions and, for loans of at least $2 million, loan forgiveness under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Here are couple of key takeaways for business owners from the IRS’ and SBA’s recently announced guidance: 1. Don’t rely on deducting PPP expenses. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo