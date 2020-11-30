Quantcast

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

By: Associated Press By Laura Neergard November 30, 2020

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens. Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, ...

