Sophia MacDonald | Xometry

Xometry , the largest U.S. marketplace for custom manufacturing, announced Sophia MacDonald has joined the company as chief people officer.

MacDonald joins Xometry from Cvent, where she was most recently the senior vice president of human resources.

MacDonald will lead all aspects of Xometry’s people operations including recruiting, tlent retention, employee engagement, benefits, diversity initiatives, and more. She most recently ran Human Resources at Cvent, where she grew the employee base from 120 to nearly 4,000. MacDonald led the organization through its IPO as well as numerous acquisitions and international expansions. Most recently she helped take the company private again through the sale to Vista Equity Partners.

MacDonald holds an undergraduate degree from Smith Business School at the University of Maryland as well as a Masters in Organization Development and Strategic Human Resources from the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.