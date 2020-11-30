Stephanie Chin | Hutch

Hutch , a digital services and civic tech incubator based in Baltimore, named Stephanie Chin as its first full-time director.

Chin studied international business at Towson University and while there, she worked for its incubator, TU Incubator. She is active in Baltimore’s innovative ecosystem, and serves on three boards – Innov8MD, Open Works and Baltimore Business Lending.

Prior to joining Hutch, Chin served as the Assistant Director for Entrepreneurship at MICA, where she worked with students and alumni who are founding technology-based startups, game companies, design studios, and creative firms.

Hutch, founded by Fearless, a Baltimore-based digital services firm, is an intensive 24-month program that gives entrepreneurs a blueprint for building successful digital service firms, by empowering them with the tools, mentorship, and peer support they need to have a lasting impact.

It is one of the few incubators focused on civic tech and the only one that is managed by digital services experts focused on supporting women and minority entrepreneurs working in digital services.

