2 Md. organizations share in $750K from Kaiser Permanente to address homelessness

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020

Two Maryland organizations will each receive $150,000 from a grant of $750,000 by Kaiser Permanente to address homelessness across the Mid-Atlantic region. The grants come as thousands in the Washington and Baltimore areas face economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn that has hit the United States. Five grants totaling $750,000 will be ...

