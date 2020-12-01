Allison Taylor

Director of Government Relations

Kaiser Permanente

As director of government relations with Kaiser Permanente, Allison Taylor acts as the health system’s chief lobbyist and lead liaison to the Maryland General Assembly, insurance regulators, Medicaid programs, government agencies and trade associations.

Before that, she served as counsel to the state’s Senate Finance Committee’s Department of Legislative Services and to the chief of staff for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health.

At the Department of Health, Taylor led the organization’s lobbying efforts to establish a statewide syringe exchange program and worked with Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration to secure its passage.

Taylor was also appointed in 2014 by Secretary of Health Joshua Sharfstein to serve as his representative on the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, where she developed a process for awarding dispensary licenses. She received an award for her role in the licensing process in 2016.

Outside of the office, Taylor is an active member at the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis and a member of 2020’s class of Leadership Anne Arundel.

“I am a thoughtful leader who uses both deep knowledge of the issues and interpersonal relationships to work for policy change,” she said.