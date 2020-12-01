Quantcast

Baltimore security firm settles Equal Pay Act claim with EEOC

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 1, 2020

A Baltimore-based security company has agreed to pay 10 women a total of $4,302 to settle a federal agency’s claim they were illegally paid less than their male colleagues for standing guard at events at Royal Farms Arena between October 2016 and March 2018. Davis & Davis Enterprise Inc. paid the female security guards a flat ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo