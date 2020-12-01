Brittany Young

Founder & CEO

B-360

Brittany Young has a deep background in science. She has developed medical devices and planned satellite explorations. Young has worked at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab and NASA as well as engineering roles at Key Technology and EMG.

But Young’s career path has lately ventured toward education and community problem solving, where she brings her tech and entrepreneurial skillset to the fore.

She’s the founder and CEO of B-360, a science, technology, engineering and math program designed to equip young folks and adults interested in dirt bike culture with skills to help them build educational and career opportunities. The program is also geared toward changing community perceptions of dirt bike riders, in part by creating safe events for riders of all ages to display their talents.

This year, Young will give a TED talk to share the story of B-360.

“B-360 allows me to focus on ways to teach people just how smart they are, just how much talent comes out of our cities and how we can better equip generations by simply embracing the things they already like to do,” she said.