Chelsea Ortega

Partner

Santoni, Vocci & Ortega LLC

Chelsea Ortega has focused her legal career on increasing access to justice for those most vulnerable and bringing systemic change for tenants and consumers. She serves as a partner at Santoni, Vocci and Ortega LLC, a firm that is recognized nationally for its consumer work and countless hours of pro bono representation.

Ortega successfully brought and settled a class action case against a large property management company on behalf of more than 3,000 tenants who were overcharged fees. The settlement provided compensation to the tenants and a longstanding agreement from the company to prevent the unlawful fee practices from continuing. As Baltimore holds some of the highest numbers of eviction filings in the nation and evictions are expected to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ortega is focusing her work on helping those tenants.

“Chelsea Ortega has become one of the most respected consumer protection and class action attorneys in Maryland in less than seven years of practice while raising three young boys all under the age of six. She is a fearless, first-chair jury trial practitioner who resolved class actions on behalf of Maryland consumers in the first few years of her career. She is and will be a forceful advocate for justice for decades to come,” said Matthew Thomas Vocci, a partner at Santoni, Vocci & Ortega.