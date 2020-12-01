Emily Shetty

Delegate, District 18, Montgomery County

Maryland General Assembly

Maryland Delegate Emily Shetty has served District 18 in Montgomery County for a short time, but she’s already had the opportunity to advance important health care policy.

She’s most proud of helping pass bipartisan legislation at the beginning of the pandemic that significantly expanded access to telehealth for Medicaid patients with chronic conditions and mental health needs.

As a patient with a chronic autoimmune disorder and the daughter of a now-retired nurse, Shetty has dedicated her career to fixing the country’s health care system in a bipartisan fashion at the local, state and national level.

Shetty is the founding principal of Step Up Advocacy and has served as the vice president of Horizon Government Affairs, and as the senior director of federal legislative affairs for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Looking ahead to 2021, one of Shetty’s top priorities is to finish passing legislation to lower prescription drug costs.

“I hope that by reaching across the aisle, where I am able, I can be part of a movement to change our political discourse.”