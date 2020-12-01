Quantcast

Ex-Penn St. president’s Sandusky-related conviction restored

By: Daily Record Staff Mark Scolforo December 1, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State President Graham Spanier's conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a lower-court judge had improperly vacated ...

