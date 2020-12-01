Quantcast

GrandView Aviation doubles fleet ahead of projected expansion

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020

GrandView Aviation, Maryland's largest private jet and helicopter charter operator, announced Tuesday the delivery of three brand new Embraer Phenom 300s to supplement its recent growth. The company has continued to gain momentum amid the pandemic and is forecasting additional base launches, fleet development and personnel hiring to support its role as a nationwide charter operator. GrandView now has 10 ...

