HoCo Harvest Program provides venison to local food bank

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday the county is launching a pilot program to provide venison to local food banks, operated in partnership with the Howard Soil Conservation District and Howard County Economic Development Authority (EDA). The deer will be donated by local hunters, processed by three local businesses and delivered to the Howard County Food Bank ...

