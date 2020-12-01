Katrina Dixon Patterson

Service Coordinator II

Washington Department on Disability Services

Katrina Dixon Patterson is a social worker who’s built a career on developing positive relationships with young people and their families and encouraging their academic and social development.

Patterson is a behavioral consultant and psychiatric rehabilitation program supportive counselor in Largo, as well as a service coordinator with the Washington Developmental Disabilities Administration. She has also served as a social worker with the DC Coalition for the Homeless.

As a mentor, Patterson was the vice chair of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Emerging Young Leaders Initiative in the District. The program focused on building skills related to self-esteem, leadership, financial literacy, career building, civic engagement and educational enrichment for middle school-aged girls.

She’s also a member of multiple civic organizations, including the Junior League of Prince George’s County, Reynolds & Associates, Goal Grinders Inc. and the Junior League of Washington.

“I lead by example, competence, show compassion, and display myself as an energetic leader with a gift of service in order to inspire change not just locally but, also globally by serving and supporting those in need,” she said.