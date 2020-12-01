Marlene Okojie

Business Analyst

Sparksoft Corporation

Marlene Okojie is compassionate about advancing women through global economic development and empowerment. As a recent immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, she has defied the odds of what it means to fulfill the “American dream.”

Okojie graduated in the top percent of her class and received several merit-based scholarships at Towson University. She now holds a Master’s of Applied Information Technology and a Bachelor of Science in psychology and family studies from Towson University. She has more than six years of information technology experience combined with eight years of experience working in human services with the Maryland Department of Human Services. In her work, she led the transitions of more than 260,000 Medicaid recipients from the legacy CARES system to the Maryland Health Connection with minimal disruption to business operations.

She is purposefully working towards leaving the world a better place. Okojie started a personal blog, “Activate True Wealth” to inspire women to turn their creativity, skill and passion into a revenue-generating business while making a positive impact on the lives of others.

“As a mom myself, I hope to empower other moms, or at the very least, let them know they are not alone in this journey of life,” Okojie said.