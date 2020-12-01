Quantcast

MedStar Health acquires Righttime Medical Care

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020

MedStar Health announced Tuesday it has acquired Righttime Medical Care, a provider of urgent care services to patients in Maryland for the past 30 years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition brings 19 additional urgent care centers, including the HeadFirst clinics for sports injury and concussion care, and approximately 300 associates into the MedStar ...

