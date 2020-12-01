Quantcast

RouteSmart donates surplus laptops to help with online learning

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020

RouteSmart Technologies, a Columbia-based provider of routing optimization solutions, donated surplus laptops to Baltimore city students in the hopes of closing the digital divide and help families meet the demands of virtual learning during the pandemic. Approximately 15 million to 16 million K-12 public school students in the United States live in homes with an inadequate internet connection ...

