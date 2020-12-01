Shaney Pendleton

Chief Operating Officer

All Walks of Life LLC

Shaney Pendleton began her tenure at health, wellness and social services organization All Walks of Life LLC 14 years ago as a consultant.

She soon realized her ideals aligned with the mission and vision of All Walks of Life. Within a year, she had joined the executive team, where she now serves as the organization’s chief operating officer.

“I stay abreast of local and global changes that impact our community and quickly assess the need to adjust and/or create personal and organizational practices,” she said.

Pendleton is a qualified behavioral health professional and maintains her credentials as a Child and Family Resiliency Practitioner from the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and Foundation.

She began her interest in the behavioral health field as a youth advocate for a local organization while attending the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business, where she plans to graduate next year.

Pendleton also worked as a grant administrator and program director for the Juvenile Court system in Maryland and as a community advocate and director of community-based services for Building Communities Today for Tomorrow.